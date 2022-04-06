CMAT 2022 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Exam Date and Other Details
CMAT 2022: Know how to download the admit card from the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 on the official website for the candidates.
Candidates who have applied for the admission test should note that the NTA has decided to conduct CMAT 2022 exam on 9 April 2022.
The ones who want to know more details about the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 should visit the official website of CMAT – cmat.nta.nic.in.
Candidates appearing for the admission test should also note that the admit cards for the said examination will be available on the website.
They are requested to keep checking the official website to know when the NTA will release the CMAT 2022 admit cards for the candidates to access.
The official website has all the latest updates and details about the examination.
The online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 officially ended on 17 March 2022.
The candidates who were able to complete the registration process within the deadline will be allowed to sit for the CMAT 2022.
It is important to note that the CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 9 April 2022. Candidates are requested to keep the admit cards handy as it is an important document.
One has to wait for the NTA to release the CMAT 2022 admit card officially on the website for the candidates to download.
The NTA has not announced officially the release date of the CMAT 2022 admit card but it is assumed that the admit cards will release soon.
CMAT 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the CMAT 2022 admit card once it is officially released by the NTA:
Go to the official website of CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states CMAT 2022 Admit Card on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen.
Enter the required credentials to log in to your account.
Click on submit after providing the details.
The CMAT 2022 admit card will appear on your screen.
Check the details and download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card.
The official website will notify once the admit card is released so candidates should keep checking.
