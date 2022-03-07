BPSC AE Civil Examination: Admit Cards Released, Details Here
Know the steps to download the admit cards released for BPSC AE Civil Exams
The admit cards for the Assistant Engineer Civil Written Competitve Examination 2019 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Comission (BPSC).
As per the notifications, the exams will be conducted in three shifts between 10 AM to 11 AM (First shift), 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Second Shift) and 2 PM to 3 PM (Thord shift).
The exam will be held on 12 March and 13 March 2022 in the above mentioned shifts.
BPSC AE Civil Examination: How to Download Admit Card
Visit the official website at BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Use your credentials for login.
Click on the link available for downloading admit cards.
Once you fill in the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the admit card and get a printout for future use.
Students must know that the admit cards will be available through online mode only.
