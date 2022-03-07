BPSC AE Civil Examination: Admit Cards Released, Details Here

The admit cards for the Assistant Engineer Civil Written Competitve Examination 2019 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Comission (BPSC).

As per the notifications, the exams will be conducted in three shifts between 10 AM to 11 AM (First shift), 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Second Shift) and 2 PM to 3 PM (Thord shift).

The exam will be held on 12 March and 13 March 2022 in the above mentioned shifts.