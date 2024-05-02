SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, and Live Telecast Channels

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to fix their chasing troubles and get their focus back on track when they play against Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming match. The SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 2 May. Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped out of the top four on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after witnessing losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Cricket fans are waiting to watch the match today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the match on Thursday. You can either watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match at the venue or follow the live streaming on the designated channels. One should note that Rajasthan Royals have virtually qualified for the playoffs as they are leading the points table. Stay alert to watch the match today.