SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, and Live Telecast Channels

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR match will be played today, Thursday, 2 May.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to fix their chasing troubles and get their focus back on track when they play against Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming match. The SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 2 May. Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped out of the top four on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after witnessing losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Cricket fans are waiting to watch the match today.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the match on Thursday. You can either watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match at the venue or follow the live streaming on the designated channels. One should note that Rajasthan Royals have virtually qualified for the playoffs as they are leading the points table. Stay alert to watch the match today.
Let's take a look at the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match date, time, location, live broadcasting channels in India, and live streaming details here. Note all the information if you want to follow the match.
When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match be played?
According to the date mentioned on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals today, Thursday, 2 May.
What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match start?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Where will the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match be played?
The SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday, 2 May. Those who bought the tickets must reach the venue on time.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match in India?
You can watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels today. Please note that the live telecast will start at 7:30 pm.
Where to watch the live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?
You can watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 on the Jio Cinema app and website. Follow the live streaming carefully.
