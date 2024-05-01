IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Team Standings After CSK vs PBKS Match

IPL Points Table 2024 After CSK vs PBKS Match.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. Both the teams were back with comprehensive wins and both were looking to continue with the momentum going forward.
Chennai Super Kings had dropped one place to fourth with 10 points, but they had a chance to improve their position in the team standings when they faced Punjab Kings in a home game today but CSK lost against PBKS by 7 wickets. CSK is still at the 4th position while PBKS moved up to the 7th position with 8 points.
The IPL points table is not just about the current season but has become a part of the league's historical record, which immortalizes champion teams and the standout performances.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs PBKS match today, 1 May 2024.
|POSITION
|TEAM
|POSITION
|WON
|LOST
|NRR
|POINTS
|1
|RR
|9
|8
|1
|0.694
|16
|2
|KKR
|9
|6
|3
|1.096
|12
|3
|LSG
|10
|6
|4
|0.094
|12
|4
|CSK
|10
|5
|5
|0.627
|10
|5
|SRH
|9
|5
|4
|0.075
|10
|6
|DC
|11
|5
|6
|-0.442
|10
|7
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|-0.062
|8
|8
|GT
|10
|4
|6
|-1.113
|8
|9
|MI
|10
|3
|7
|-0.272
|6
|10
|RCB
|10
|3
|7
|-0.415
|6
