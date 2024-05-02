IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Likely To Miss Remaining League Matches – Sources

IPL 2024: LSG pacer Mayank Yadav left the field due to injury in the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
Image: BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav, who walked off the field due to abdominal soreness during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, is likely to miss the remaining league matches of the IPL 2024 as his recovery will take more time than earlier expected, sources have revealed.
Head coach Justin Langer had provided an update on Mayank’s injury after Tuesday's match against MI, saying, "Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few weeks or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow."
The 21-year-old pacer hardly looked in his rhythm during Tuesday’s encounter as he struggled with his length and mostly bowled fuller deliveries and went for 31 runs in 3.1 runs before claiming the wicket of Mohammad Nabi.
LSG will play their last league match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians on May 17.
