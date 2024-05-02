IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Likely To Miss Remaining League Matches – Sources

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav , who walked off the field due to abdominal soreness during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, is likely to miss the remaining league matches of the IPL 2024 as his recovery will take more time than earlier expected, sources have revealed.

"He is not in bad condition, but his participation in the remaining matches is in doubt even as the franchise wants to secure his service for the major part of the tournament. He went for the scans on Wednesday and the reports are still to come but the medical team has suggested a minimum of three weeks rest. Only then he will fully recover," sources have said.