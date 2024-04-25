SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, and Where To Watch Live in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, Thursday, 25 April. The SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the upcoming match. Cricket fans are getting ready to watch the upcoming match to see their favourite players in action. All the important details are mentioned here.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to make it five wins in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will try to break its run of six-game winless streak. The last time these two teams faced each other, SRH scored an IPL record total of 287. Fans are excited to watch the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Thursday at the scheduled time.