SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, and Where To Watch Live in India

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, Thursday, 25 April. The SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the upcoming match. Cricket fans are getting ready to watch the upcoming match to see their favourite players in action. All the important details are mentioned here.
While Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to make it five wins in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will try to break its run of six-game winless streak. The last time these two teams faced each other, SRH scored an IPL record total of 287. Fans are excited to watch the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Thursday at the scheduled time.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Here is the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, and live streaming details you must note. Read till the end to know all the updates about the upcoming match.
When will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match take place?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 25 April.
The SRH vs RCB match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday. The toss will happen at 7 pm. Stay tuned to know all the updates about the upcoming match.
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match be played?
The SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 live broadcast in India?
You can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match live broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels on Thursday.
Where can you watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match live streaming?
You can watch the live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match on the JioCinema app and website. The live streaming will start at the scheduled time. You can watch your favourite players compete against each other from anywhere you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)