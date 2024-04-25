IPL 2024: Rasikh Salam Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach

According to the IPL code of conduct, Article 2.5 covers any words, deeds, or gestures that a player uses against a dismissed batter that could incite an aggressive response from the batter, regardless of whether a reaction occurs, or that could be interpreted as demeaning or disparaging the dismissed batter, regardless of whether the batter feels dehumanized or disparaged themselves (i.e., a "send-off").

Rasikh shone bright in DC’s thrilling four-run win against GT. He claimed three crucial wickets of Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan and Sai Kishore giving away 44 runs. Rasikh was handed the crucial 19th over from the skipper with the visitors needed 37 runs. The right-arm pacer did concede 18 runs but ended up picking the key wicket of Sai Kishore with the final delivery of the over.