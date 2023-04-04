Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RR vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Online & on TV

RR vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Online & on TV

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8 will be played on 5 April.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

RR vs PBKS Live Streaming and Telecast IPL 2023: Check Details Here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: crictracker.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>RR vs PBKS Live Streaming and Telecast IPL 2023: Check Details Here.</p></div>

According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, 5 April 2023.

Coming to the IPL 2023 Points Table, Rajasthan Royals are at the number one position with two points while Punjab Kings are at the fifth position with two points. RR had a good start and won their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, is no less and came out victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-affected game by 7 runs via DLS method.

Let us check out the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match 8 Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.

Also ReadIPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After CSK vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match 8: Date and Time

The 8th match of the 16th edition of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Also ReadOrange Cap Holder IPL 2023: Gaikwad Remains in 1st Place, Kyle Mayers Jumps 2nd

RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match 8 on 5 April: Venue

The RR vs PBKS Match 8 of IPL 2023 will be played on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Also ReadPurple Cap Holder IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Top Spot, Bishnoi Placed Second
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Streaming

The 8th match of IPL 2023 between RR and PBKS will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Ganguly Backs DC Bowlers to Fire Against GT, as Nortje Joins Squad

When and Where To Watch RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande’s Quest of Becoming CSK’s Death Overs Specialist

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT