IPL 2023: Fifties From Samson, Buttler & Jaiswal Propel RR to 203/5 Against SRH

The fifth over saw the introduction of T Natarajan into the bowling attack, who was offered the same treatment by Buttler, as the Englishman struck four boundaries in those six deliveries.

A couple of more boundaries in the last over of the powerplay, which was bowled by Farooqi, saw Buttler bringing up an exemplary fifty in only 20 deliveries. However, he could not capitalise on the start and reach double figures, and in the same over, Farooqi knocked his bails over.

Considering Rajasthan’s scoring rate was in excess of 14 runs per over in the powerplay, the next three overs were a tad calmer, although Sanju Samson did call for the big hits after getting his eye in. Umran Malik’s second over went for 12 runs, whereas a couple of overs later, Jaiswal brought up his half-century, facing 34 deliveries in the process.