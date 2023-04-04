Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Top Spot, Bishnoi Placed Second

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Top Spot, Bishnoi Placed Second

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Top Spot, Bishnoi Placed Second
Sidharth. J
IPL
Published:

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mark Wood holds the Purple Cap this season with eight wickets

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mark Wood holds the Purple Cap this season with eight wickets</p></div>

With the conclusion of the sixth match of IPL 2023, English pacer Mark Wood has retained the top spot in the race for the Purple Cap, with eight wickets from two outings.

Even as Lucknow Super Giants ended up losing to Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs, another bowler from the franchise features in the highest wicket-takers' list as Ravi Bishnoi now stands second, with five wickets from his two outings so far.

Also ReadPurple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mark Wood Tops the Chart, Chahal Close Second

IPL 2023: Purple Cap

  1. Mark Wood (Lucknow) - 8 wickets (2 matches)

  2. Ravi Bishnoi (Lucknow) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan) - 4 wickets (1 match)

  4. Moeen Ali (Chennai) - 4 wickets (2 matches)

  5. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab) - 3 wickets (1 match)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

This on the list is Rajasthan's Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up four key wickets in the team's big 72 run win over Hyderabad on Sunday.

Also ReadCSK vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast Online and TV

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT