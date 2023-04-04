Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: Gaikwad Remains in 1st Place, Kyle Mayers Jumps 2nd

Ruturaj Gaikwad wears the Orange Cap again with 149 runs
Photo: BCCI
With the conclusion of the 6th match of Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad opened with 57 runs and retained his Orange Cap, having scored 149 runs in the 2 matches so far.
However, LSG's all-rounder Kyle Mayers scored 53 runs against 22 balls followed close in behind Gaikwad with 126 runs.
Tilak Varma, currently placed third, will be playing his second match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on 8th April.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis follow close behind in the 4th and 5th positions and will be playing soon against Kolkata Knight Riders.
With the debut players and veterans following close behind, this season's Orange Cap race seems as close as ever. However with the 6th match coming to a close, it is clear that Ruturaj Gaikwad who was the Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2021 will once again try to reclaim that title.
