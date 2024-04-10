RR vs GT IPL Match Today: Head To Head, Playing 11, Live Streaming & Telecast

RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match Today: Head to Head, Playing 11, live streaming and more.
(Photo: The Quint)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans will clash in the match 24 of the Indian Premier League today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR is the only undefeated team in IPL 2024, and are currently leading the IPL Points Table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.120. The Sanju Samson lead team had a great start to the tournament and won all the 4 games played so far.
GT on the other hand is positioned at spot 7 in the IPL standings table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.797. The Shubman Gill led team has won 2 and lost 3 games out of all the matches played till date. The star players of Gujarat Titans like Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan have been unsuccessful to make a huge impact in this tournament so far, and would definitely need to push a little bit harder to rise up in the standings.
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have squared off in 5 head to head matches so far. GT has an upper side with a lead of 4-1, therefore it is crucial for RR to win today's match that too in their home ground.
RR Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Nandre Burger.
GT Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma.
The RR vs GT IPL 2024 match will be played today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.
The RR vs GT IPL 2024 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST. Toss will be held half an hour early.
The RR vs GT IPL 2024 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The RR vs GT IPL 2024 match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
The RR vs GT IPL 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
