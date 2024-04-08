IPL 2024: CSK Return to Winning Ways With Convincing 7-Wicket Victory Over KKR

Next in line was the impactful substitute Shivam Dube, who partnered with Gaikwad. Dube showcased his prowess by hitting two consecutive sixes in the 16th over against Varun Chakaravarthy. He followed up with another maximum in the 17th over, only to lose his wicket on the very next delivery. Dube departed after scoring 28 runs off 18 balls, bowled out by Vaibhav Arora.

Following was the entry of former CSK captain MS Dhoni, who managed to score 1 run off 3 balls. Ultimately, it was Gaikwad who secured the winning boundary for CSK, leading his team to their third victory of the season.