IPL 2024: CSK Return to Winning Ways With Convincing 7-Wicket Victory Over KKR

IPL 2024: Bowlers rule the roost as CSK bounce back to winning ways with 7-wicket win over KKR.
Image: PTI
After two losses on the trot, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways with a convincing 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 8 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
CSK's chase began promisingly as both their openers, Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, struck boundaries early on. However, Ravindra's innings came to an end in the 4th over when he was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora after scoring just 15 runs off 8 balls.
Next in line was the impactful substitute Shivam Dube, who partnered with Gaikwad. Dube showcased his prowess by hitting two consecutive sixes in the 16th over against Varun Chakaravarthy. He followed up with another maximum in the 17th over, only to lose his wicket on the very next delivery. Dube departed after scoring 28 runs off 18 balls, bowled out by Vaibhav Arora.
Following was the entry of former CSK captain MS Dhoni, who managed to score 1 run off 3 balls. Ultimately, it was Gaikwad who secured the winning boundary for CSK, leading his team to their third victory of the season.
In the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja starred with a miserly spell of 3/18.
Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja starred with a miserly spell of 3-18, while Tushar Deshpande bowled good lines and lengths to pick 3-33 and Mustafizur Rahman showcased exceptional command on slower deliveries to help Chennai Super Kings restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a below-par 137/9.
KKR were 56/1 at the end of Power-play and were primed to get a big total. But Jadeja changed the game with his economical spell and rattled KKR’s big hitters. Deshpande supported him well while Mustafizur has now become the leading wicket-taker in the competition as KKR’s batting line-up couldn’t come to terms with the two-paced pitch after Power-play.
Electing to bowl first, CSK had a great start as Deshpande got a length ball to shape away from Phil Salt, who couldn’t keep it down and slashed to backward point for a golden duck. KKR ended the Power-play at 56/1. Then came Jadeja to turn the match on its head by taking three wickets in eight balls.
On his first ball, Jadeja trapped Raghuvanshi LBW, when the batter shaped up for a reverse sweep, and missed it to be out for 24. He then had Narine miscuing to long-off and fall for 27, before returning to have Venkatesh Iyer pulling straight to mid-wicket. Ramandeep Singh was next to fall after being castled by a carrom ball from Theekshana.
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh clean bowled by Chennai Super Kings bowler Tushar Deshpande during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
With cutters ruling the roost, captain Shreyas Iyer struggled to get going despite collecting two boundaries. Rinku Singh looked scratchy and chopped onto his stumps off a wide, slower delivery from Deshpande.
Andre Russell was kept quiet by wide slower balls, mainly from Mustafizur Rahman. After carving two fours in the off-side area, he holed out to long-on for run-a-ball 10 off a fuller slow delivery from Deshpande, despite being dropped by MS Dhoni. Iyer’s struggle ended on 34 when he slogged to deep mid-wicket off a slower ball from Mustafizur, who also had Mitchell Starc pulling to deep square leg, as KKR made 38 runs in their last five overs, losing four wickets.
With inputs from IANS.
