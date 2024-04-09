IPL 2024: I Just Want To Be Like This — SRH's Match-Winner Nitish Kumar Reddy

The Andhra batter further spoke about his strategy and revealed that his intention was to refrain from attacking the seamers while aiming to capitalise on opportunities to score big against the spinners.

“Seamers were bowling really well, I didn't want to take on them. I knew that the spinners would come and I wanted to attack them, I just did that. The whole tournament, they are bowling slow bouncers and it's really working. I also used the dimensions,” said Nitish as he revealed his plans against the PBKS bowlers.