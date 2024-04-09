IPL 2024: Shashank, Ashutosh's Fight in Vain, SRH Beat Punjab Kings By 2 Runs

SRH's hopes of posting a big score depended on Head and Abhishek Sharma but on Tuesday, both of them failed to put up a big score. Head struck a couple of good boundaries but was out for 21 (15 balls) off Arshdeep Singh.

It became 27/2 three balls later as the left-handed Arshdeep had Aiden Markram edging behind to Jitesh Sharma for a two-ball duck.

Abhishek Sharma tried to hit out against the disciplined bowling and struck Sam Curran for a couple of boundaries but was out off the last ball of the fifth over and SRH were down to 39/3. They brought in Rahul Tripathi as an Impact Substitute in place of Travis Head but he too could not make a real impact, getting out for 11 off 14 balls. And when Heinrich Klaasen got out for nine, SRH were 100/5 and staring at a poor score.