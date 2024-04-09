IPL 2024: ‘CSK Should Be Called Chepauk Super Kings,' Says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings performance against Kolkata Knight Riders and cited them as ‘Kings of Chepauk’ for continuing their winning spree at home in IPL 2024.

After Ravindra Jadeja starred with a miserly spell of 3-18, followed by Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman bowling exceptional spells of 3-33 and 2-22 respectively to restrict KKR to 137/9, Gaikwad dazzled in front of the faithful home crowd with a flurry of delightful boundaries to carry his bat and complete the modest chase with 14 balls to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Chennai as the inevitable kings at home ground.