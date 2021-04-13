Chahar, Boult Lead the Charge as MI Win by 10 Runs Against KKR

With Krunal unable to get the breakthrough, Rohit turned to Rahul Chahar, who got hammered for a six by Gill (33) before dismissing the opener, who was looking another big hit.

Chahar then proceeded to knock over Rahul Tripathi (5) and captain Eoin Morgan (7) off successive overs, to leave KKR in a spot of bother.

Rana (57 off 47 deliveries) however at the other end kept chipping away, finding the gaps and the boundaries with relative ease and going over the top a couple of times too on his way to another half-century.

Chahar though accounted for him as well in his fourth over to finish with 4/27, bringing Mumbai right back into the game, moments after Rohit almost injured his ankle when he bowled an over in between.

Krunal Pandya was called in for the 16th over and he responded immediately with the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan as KKR lost three big wickets for 18 runs, with the score at 122/5. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik came together with 31 needed off 28 deliveries and with Mumbai well and truly in the ascendency.

The normally dynamic duo though could not edge out the defending champions, hitting only one boundary during their stand of 18, which ended with three deliveries to go in the game when Boult dismissed Russell for 9.

Boult then knocked over Pat Cummins off the next delivery for 0 but Harbhajan Singh saw out the hat-trick ball before the Kiwi pacer finished it off with a dot.

Mumbai continue to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the process picking up their first win this season.