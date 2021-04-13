Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes Ruled Out of IPL 2021

In what is a massive blow to the Rajasthan Royals, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of IPL 2021, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday evening.

“Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team's match against Punjab Kings on 12 April in Mumbai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season,” the statement on Tuesday read.

Stokes sustained the injury during Rajasthan Royals’ opening match with Punjab Kings on Monday when taking a catch to dismiss Chris Gayle.