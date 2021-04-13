Rashid’s Battle With Maxwell, AB Takes Centrestage as SRH Play RCB

How Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsmen AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell deal with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan could be decisive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two teams on Wednesday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB pacer Harshal Patel's contest with SRH's middle and lower order will also be an interesting affair. A buoyant Patel, who took five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, will be raring to go again in the death overs. On Tuesday, he told media how he is relishing the new-found responsibility.