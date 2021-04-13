Sakariya: From Struggling to Meet Cricket Expenses to IPL Stardom

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life, like working at his uncle’s stationery shop while in school to help cover his cricket expenses, as his father couldn’t afford equipment and coaching fees.

Then earlier this year, he and his family suffered a major tragedy when his younger brother took his own life. These have been harsh enough tests to endure early in life, especially for someone who has just only turned 23.

Maybe that is why it wasn't surprising to see him maintain his composure and calmness while bowling a series of slower balls in the last over on Monday night, against Punjab Kings, and deceiving the batsmen while conceding just five runs and also picking two wickets.