Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Leads The Race, Wood Down To 2nd

Mark Wood is at the second position with eight wickets in the Purple Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023. The Lucknow Super Giants googly bowler, Ravi Bishnoi, is at the third position with six wickets.

The fourth and fifth positions are held by Varun Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan respectively -- with five wickets each.

The Rajasthan bowler, Trent Boult, grabbed 3 wickets in his third outing, on Saturday, and trails behind the top five, in the sixth position.