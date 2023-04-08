Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mayers Retains 2nd, Gaikwad Leads The Race

In the tenth match of the 2023 IPL, LSG defeated SRH by 5 wickets on Friday, 7th April. LSG jumped to the first position in the IPL Points Table after their second win in three matches.

The lead scorer of the team, Kyle Mayers retained the second position with 134 runs in the race for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap.

Ruturaj Gaikwad still leads the Purple Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with 149 runs.