The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Dominate in Big Win Over Mumbai

Faf du Plessis's Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai played out the most one-sided match of the season so far with Bangalore in complete control of the proceedings throughout the game on Sunday night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Things started going Bangalore's way from the toss itself where once again a winning captain chose to chase.

Mumbai were reduced to 20/3 by the 6th over after Rohit got out on 1, Ishan Kishan on 10 and Cameron Green on 5. Tilak Varma though single-handedly salvaged the innings and remained unbeaten on 84 to help the team get to 171/7.

The chase was smooth sailing for Bangalore with Virat and Faf scoring 148 for the first wicket, off 89 deliveries. Virat remained unbeaten on 82 while Faf got out on 73. Bangalore won with 22 balls to spare.