Orange Cap, Purple Cap Winners After IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Winners IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final 2024 at MA Chidambaram in Chennai on 26 May, Sunday. Led by Shreyas Iyer, KKR entered the final as the top-ranked team. They defeated Pat Cummins’ SRH who secured their final spot after defeating RR in Qualdier 2. The upcoming match marked the second encounter between the two teams at the Chennai venue. The final was a completely different ballgame, as both teams felt some pressure to add another trophy to their cabinet. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL 2024 final by 8 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and added another victory to their name.
Virat Kohli with 741 runs tops the Orange Cap tally even though his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru were knocked out by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match.
Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings with 24 wickets looks like is all ready to claim the Purple Cap for the second time in his IPL career.
Orange cap is awarded every season to the player with the most runs in a single edition of the cash-rich competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which acknowledges the tournament's leading run-getter as the winner.
Purple cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The battle for the purple cap serves as a testament to a bowler’s skills, determination and ability to perform under pressure.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holders after the IPL final between KKR and SRH match on Sunday, 26 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 741 runs (15 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 583 runs (14 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 573 runs (16 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 567 runs (15 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 531 runs (16 matches)
Here are the top IPL 2024 Purple Cap holders after the SRH vs KKR match on Sunday, 26 May:
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 24 wickets (14 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 21 wickets (15 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 19 wickets (14 matches)
Harshit Rana (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches)
