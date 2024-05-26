KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Starc Shines As Sunrisers Hyderabad Lose Early Wickets, Score 47/4 (7 Overs)

Toss update: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the flip of the coin and they will be batting first.

Notably, Hyderabad are not the best chasing team, and with dew not likely to be a factor today, it could be a decent call.

"There was no dew the other night, doesn't seem there will be today," said Pat Cummins.

Shreyas, meanwhile, is happy to lose the toss, for he would have preferred bowling first in any case.