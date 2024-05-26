IPL 2024 Final: From Head to Cummins – 5 Players Who Can Win SRH Their 2nd Title

IPL 2024 Final: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head – 5 Players to watch out for from Sunrisers Hyderabad
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Despite assembling what looked like a formidable squad on paper, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished plum last in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Consequently, not many expected them to be in contention for the playoffs in the 2024 edition, but here they are, more imperturbable and unruffled than ever before, competing in the final.
Before they do that, let us have a look at five players who can play a crucial role in securing a second title for the 2016 champions:
Considering his exploits in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, albeit it was a different format, likely considered themselves fortunate to secure Travis Head’s services for Rs 6.80 crore. In hindsight, this acquisition has certainly proven to be a steal.
The chief orchestrator in Hyderabad’s mission of breaking and creating records, Head has scored 567 runs at a staggering strike rate of 192.90 – taking the sting out of the opposition’s bowling attack before they had a chance to regroup and form a contingency plan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored north of 250 runs on three occasions this season, and Head was not the sole architect of this havoc. Supporting the Aussie from the other end was an Indian youngster, who might not have matched his partner’s international experience and fame, but went toe-to-toe in terms of uninhibited hitting prowess – Abhishek Sharma.
Though not a century, Abhishek has scored three half-centuries this season. However, his value extends beyond his batting. Abhishek is also an adroit bowler, having triggered Rajasthan Royals’ downfall in Qualifier 2 with his left-arm orthodox spin, picking up two crucial wickets.
For all the pyrotechnics Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive ‘come hell or high water’ batting approach has provided, it has its fair share of fallacies. On the rare occasions where both Head and Abhishek depart early, the team was found wanting a saviour, considering their inexperienced middle-order. And saviour they did find, on multiple occasions, in a certain Heinrich Klaasen.
Among the more prolific players of spin currently in T20 cricket, the South African wicket-keeper batter has scored 463 runs at an average of 42.09. His strike rate of 176.04 might not as be as astonishing a figure as that of his predecessors in the batting unit, but quite often, he has had to exercise caution instead of throwing caution into the wind.
A few questions were raised when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Pat Cummins for Rs 20.50 crore, for his numbers in IPL were not impressive, and neither were his records with Australia in this particular format. Those few questions snowballed into a barrage when he was announced as the team’s captain, for Aiden Markram had won two consecutive SA20 titles for Sunrisers Eastern Cape – the team’s South African wing.
73 matches into the competition, the questions have all been dissipated, with Cummins ‘silencing’ the doubters yet again. He has picked up 17 wickets, maintained an average of 32.23, and has conceded 9.28 runs per over. When needed, Cummins has also contributed with the bat, like his 15-ball 31 against RCB or 17-ball 35* against MI.
Beyond the flamboyant foreigners and flashy youngsters, the resurgence of experienced Indian campaigners has also played a pivotal role in Hyderabad’s qualification to the final. A prime example of this is T Natarajan, who scalped only 10 wickets last season, but is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team in 2024 with 19 scalps.
Boasting a strike rate of 15.5, the left-arm seamer took a four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals. In a match where KKR scored 208 runs, Natarajan’s figures were 3/32.
