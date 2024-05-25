IPL 2024 Final: From Narine to Starc – 5 Players Who Can Win KKR their 3rd Title

After 73 thrilling matches, the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will have Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pitted against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final on Sunday, 26 May, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams have had an exceptional run in this competition and are justifiably competing for the title, but comparatively, Kolkata Knight Riders have been the best team and the prime contenders for the title.

As we approach the grand finale, let's take a closer look at five key players from KKR to watch out for in this epic showdown: