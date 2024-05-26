IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Thump Hyderabad By 8 Wickets To Clinch 3rd Title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in the final showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing a modest target of 114 runs, the Shreyas Iyer-led side delivered a commanding performance, clinching victory in just 10.3 overs.

KKR's chase began steadily, with 5 runs accrued from the opening over. However, in the second over, they suffered a setback as opener Sunil Narine departed, caught by Shabaz off a delivery from Pat Cummins, shortly after hitting a maximum. Narine managed to score 6 runs from just 2 deliveries before his dismissal.