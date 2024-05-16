Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After SRH vs GT

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Know the top players after the SRH vs GT match.
(Photo: The Quint)
Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel are leading the top run scorers and wicket takers list after SRH vs GT match was washed down by rain today on Thursday, 16 May 2024. Kohli has scored 661 runs in 13 matches to lead the Orange Cap holders list. He is closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 583 and 533 runs respectively.
Harshal Patel has a record of 22 wickets in 13 matches to lead the Purple Cap holders list. The second and third position of best wicket takers is occupied by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively.
Although, the winners of Orange and Purple Cap are declared at the end of the season, with every match, the names of the Orange and Purple Cap holders change every day. The orange cap is awarded to a player who scores most runs while as the player who takes most wickets is awarded with a Purple Cap.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.
Let's look at the latest list of top run scorers and wicket takers after SRH vs GT match today on Thursday, 16 May 2024.
Here is the latest list of orange cap holders after SRH vs GT match Thursday, 16 May 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 661 runs (13 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 583 runs (13 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 531 runs (13 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 527 runs (12 matches)
Here is the latest list of purple cap holders after SRH vs GT match Thursday, 16 May 2024.
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 22 wickets (13 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 17 wickets (13 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 17 wickets (14 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)