Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After SRH vs GT

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel are leading the top run scorers and wicket takers list after SRH vs GT match was washed down by rain today on Thursday, 16 May 2024. Kohli has scored 661 runs in 13 matches to lead the Orange Cap holders list. He is closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 583 and 533 runs respectively.

Harshal Patel has a record of 22 wickets in 13 matches to lead the Purple Cap holders list. The second and third position of best wicket takers is occupied by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively.

Although, the winners of Orange and Purple Cap are declared at the end of the season, with every match, the names of the Orange and Purple Cap holders change every day. The orange cap is awarded to a player who scores most runs while as the player who takes most wickets is awarded with a Purple Cap.