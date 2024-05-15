IPL 2024: Sam Curran's Heroics Hand Rajasthan Their 4th Consecutive Defeat

It was once again Riyan Parag whose attempts to rescue his side went in vain as the breakout star of this edition of the IPL’s 48 running innings went in vain.

On a night where none of the batsmen made a mark in the game, it was an unlikely ally in Ravichandran Ashwin who along with Parag stitched up a 50 run partnership to take the side to a respectable total.

The Royals are in a bit of a pickle as Wednesday’s result was their fourth consecutive defeat and anything but a win against league leaders, KKR could see them lose out on a second-place finish with both SRH and CSK possessing a superior run rate.