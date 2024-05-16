GT vs SRH, IPL Match Today Live: Time, Venue, Live Telecast & Live Streaming

GT vs SRH, IPL Match Today Live: In the 66th match of the IPL 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) today, 16 May in Hyderabad. This match holds immense importance for SRH, as this win would practically secure their spot in the playoffs.
SRH, currently sits in fourth place in IPL 2024 points table, and buzzes with confidence after their record-breaking 10-wicket win against the Lucknow Super Giants.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, is already out of the playoff contention and will be looking to salvage some pride after their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out. However, Gujarat Titans can make the ride difficult for the home favourites Sunrisers if they manage to register a win. Let's have a look at the date, time, venue, live telecast, and live streaming details for the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match today.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 IPL Match: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on 16 May, Thursday.
At what time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match begin?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match be available?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)