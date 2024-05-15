IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR vs PBKS

IPL 2024: Let's take a look at the qualification scenarios for all the remaining contenders of the playoffs spots.
Following Punjab Kings' victory over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, the race for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs has become even more intense. So far, only Kolkata Knight Riders and RR have secured their spots in the playoffs. However, with their loss to Punjab Kings, the Samson-led side have jeopardised their position in Qualifier 1.
Here's how the points table looks after the 65th match:
IPL 2024 Points Table – As it stands
With five matches remaining in the group stage, and two spots left, five teams are now competing for a playoff berth. Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:
Remaining Match
Rajasthan Royals – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Irrespective of the outcome of KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals, it is confirmed that they will play in the Qualifier 1, as only one other team (RR) can trump them on points.
Remaining Matches
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
Rajasthan Royals have secured a spot in the playoffs. However, following their loss to Punjab Kings, their chances of participating in Qualifier 1 are slim. With one group-stage match remaining, the Royals can reach a maximum of 18 points. Meanwhile, SRH, currently with 14 points, can also reach 18 points but have a superior net run rate. This means SRH could secure a place in Qualifier 1, pushing the Royals to play in the eliminator.
Remaining Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win
If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points should be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points.
If they lose
If CSK lose to RCB, they will need help from other teams to qualify. First, they need to lose by a small margin to stay ahead of RCB in Net Run Rate. Then, they have to hope that SRH loses their last two games and finishes behind CSK on run rate. If that happens, both CSK and RCB will qualify.
Remaining Matches
Gujarat Titans – 16 May
Punjab Kings – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
If SRH win both of their last two matches, they will finish with 18 points and will play in the Qualifier 1.
If they win one
If SRH win one of their remaining couple of fixtures, they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, unless CSK beat RCB.
If they lose both
Should SRH not win a match from here onwards, they will have to hope for CSK to win over RCB.
Qualification Scenario
Delhi Capitals won their last group stage match by 19 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi. This victory keeps them in the running for a top-four finish, but realistically, it's a long shot because their Net Run Rate (NRR) is really low. To have any chance of advancing, Delhi Capitals need Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to lose their remaining two matches by a total of 194 runs (while chasing 200 each time) so that Delhi can surpass them on NRR.
Remaining Match
Chennai Super Kings – 18 May
Qualification Scenario
If they win
Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score. If they are successful in doing so, RCB will have to hope that LSG don’t win their last match, too.
If they lose
Curtains to the campaign.
Remaining Matches
Mumbai Indians – 17 May
Qualification Scenarios
After losing to DC by 19 runs, LSG's chances of making it to the playoffs are almost zero because of their low Net Run Rate (NRR). Even if they win their last group stage match against Mumbai Indians, they'll still rely on other teams' results. So, the likelihood of LSG qualifying for the IPL playoffs is very slim.
Remaining Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16 May
Qualification Scenarios
Gujarat Titans are now officially eliminated.
Remaining Matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams. if they manage to beat SRH in their last group-stage game.
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May
Qualification Scenario
Just like Mumbai Indians, PBKS are already out of the race, too.
