IPL 2024: PBKS' Kagiso Rabada Flies Back Home Early With Soft Tissue Infection

Punjab Kings' star pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home to undergo rehabilitation for a lower limb soft tissue infection, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa also said the pacer has been closely monitored by its medical team.

Rabada played in every match of the season for PBKS before missing out on the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamshala. In 11 matches, he picked 11 scalps for the franchise.