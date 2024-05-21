Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Know Top Players After KKR vs SRH Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Know the top players after the KKR vs SRH qualifier 1 match on Tuesday, 21 May.
Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is coming to an end as the playoffs began on 21 May. Today the Qualifier 1 match between KKR and SRH was played in Ahmedabad. The last match of this season will be palyed on 26 May. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated after every match. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match was played today, Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
In the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match on Tuesday, KKR won against SRH by 8 wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap after today's match. The top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated based on their performances.
The player who will top the Orange Cap holders list will receive the award at the end of IPL 2024. The Orange Cap award honors the top run scorer in a particular season and focuses on the best batter.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holders after the KKR vs SRH match on Tuesday, 21 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 708 runs (14 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 583 runs (14 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (13 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 531 runs (14 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 527 runs (12 matches)
The player who will top the Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 will receive the Purple Cap award at the end of the season. It honours the best bowler of the season.
Here are the top IPL 2024 Purple Cap holders after the KKR vs SRH match on Tuesday, 21 May:
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 24 wickets (14 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 20 wickets (14 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 19 wickets (14 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 18 wickets (12 matches)
