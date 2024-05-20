IPL 2024: RCB Saved My Career by Picking Me in the Auction – Swapnil Singh

When he entered the RCB dressing room, Swapnil knew he would get the opportunity to play eventually, and was mentally prepared to wait for his chance. “I never entered the ground thinking that I am not playing. My first practice session was the first match for me, it was not just a practice session. I knew that I would have to be on target from ball one if I had to play even one game. So, nets was my match,” Swapnil said.

And when the opportunity came, Swapnil grabbed it with both hands, eager to contribute with both bat and ball. “I would tell my brother that I have neither scored a four nor a six in the IPL, and I have taken only one wicket. So I really want to hit a four and a six.”

As it turned out, Swapnil made an impact right away on RCB debut. He hit a six and a four in an unbeaten 12 off 6, and also picked up a couple of wickets. “I knew that if I got a chance to play, our captain Faf (du Plessis) would definitely give me an over to bowl. And in my first over, I did not bowl six balls, I bowled seven. I did not know I would bowl a no-ball. And I got a wicket off the seventh ball, so it is god’s blessings,” Swapnil signed off.