IPL 2024: From Kohli to Abhishek – 5 Players To Watch Out for in the Playoffs

The months-long action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) battle has reached its business end with four teams qualifying for the playoffs. After the caravan of 70 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have progressed to the knockout phase of the tournament.

In Qualifier 1, table-toppers Kolkata will take on second-placed Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday while Rajasthan and Bengaluru will face off in the Eliminator on Wednesday at the same venue. The winner of Qualifier 1 will book their berth for the title clash in Chennai on 6 May while the loser will lock horns with the winner of the Eliminator to enter the finals.