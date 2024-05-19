IPL 2024 Playoffs: Qualifying Teams, Schedule, Venues, & Live Streaming Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs in match 68 of IPL 2024 and qualified for the playoff round. It is important to note that the rankings of the final four teams for the playoffs have not been decided yet. The rankings will be announced after the SRH vs PBKS and KKR vs RR face-offs on Sunday, 19 May.

Cricket fans in India are eagerly following the IPL 2024 tournament to see the top two teams that will play the final match. The RCB vs CSK match on Saturday, 18 May, was quite interesting. Kolkata have assured themselves a top two spot as no other team could achieve 19 points. Stay alert to know the latest details about the IPL 2024 playoffs.