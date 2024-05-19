IPL 2024 Playoffs: Qualifying Teams, Schedule, Venues, & Live Streaming Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs in match 68 of IPL 2024 and qualified for the playoff round. It is important to note that the rankings of the final four teams for the playoffs have not been decided yet. The rankings will be announced after the SRH vs PBKS and KKR vs RR face-offs on Sunday, 19 May.
Cricket fans in India are eagerly following the IPL 2024 tournament to see the top two teams that will play the final match. The RCB vs CSK match on Saturday, 18 May, was quite interesting. Kolkata have assured themselves a top two spot as no other team could achieve 19 points. Stay alert to know the latest details about the IPL 2024 playoffs.
Here are the IPL 2024 playoff teams, match dates, timings, and other details you should note if you want to follow them. Read till the end to know all the important updates regarding the tournament.
IPL 2024 Playoffs: Qualifying Teams
The IPL 2024 playoff teams are mentioned below for all interested fans in the country:
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
IPL 2024 Playoffs: Schedule
The IPL 2024 playoff venues are listed here for those who want to watch them at the stadium:
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Match Dates and Timings
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 playoffs schedule so you can be prepared for the matches:
Qualifier 1: KKR vs TBD - 21 May 2024, 7:30 pm, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Eliminator: RCB vs Third placed team on points table - 22 May 2024, 7:30 pm, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Qualifier 2: Losing team in Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - 24 May 2024, 7:30 pm, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - 26 May 2024, 7:30 pm, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
IPL 2024 Playoff Matches: Live Streaming in India
You can watch the IPL 2024 playoff matches on the Star Sports channels from 21 May. All interested fans must take note of the match dates and timings to know the latest updates.
The live streaming of the playoff round will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website. You can watch the playoffs and final match for free.
