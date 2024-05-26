IPL 2024 Final: Head vs Starc, Bhuvneshwar vs Narine – 5 Key Player Battles

After a poor start to his IPL 2024 campaign, it seemed that Rahul Tripathi’s tenure in orange was all but over. Yet, when provided with a second opportunity, Tripathi capitalised on it like a quintessential opportunist, delivering impressive knocks in the last couple of matches.

With nearly the entire team found wanting solutions against KKR’s bowlers in Qualifier 1, Tripathi stood firm to score a resilient 35-ball 55, before losing his wicket to an unfortunate run out.

Kolkata would want to see the back of a former knight early in this match, and for that to materialise, they might have to entrust Andre Russell with bowling responsibilities.