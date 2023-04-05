KKR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019KKR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 9: The match will be played on 6 April at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast.

(Photo: insidesport.in)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast.</p></div>

As per the IPL 2023 schedule, the 9th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played tomorrow on Thursday, 6 April 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a rough start in the ongoing 16th edition of IPL. They lost against Punjab Kings by DLS method as the game was affected by rain. Currently, KKR are at position 7 In the  IPL 2023 Points Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand displayed an amazing performance against Mumbai Indians in their first game of the tournament and currently at position 2 in the points table with 2 points.

Let us read about KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Date, Time, Venue, and other details.

KKR VS RCB Match 9 IPL 2023: Date

The KKR VS RCB IPL 2023 match will be played tomorrow on Thursday, 6 April 2023.

When Will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match Start?

The 9th match of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where Will Be the KKR vs RCB Match Played on 6 April?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs RCB IPL Live Streaming IPL 2023 Match 9

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema App and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of KKR vs RCB IPL 2023?

The match 9 of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

