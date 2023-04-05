Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Move to Second, Mohammad Shami Fourth

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals with 11 balls to spare on Tuesday, 4 April. Rashid Khan moved to the second position in the race for the Purple Cap of the Indian Premier League 2023 and Mohammad Shami now follows him close, in the fourth position.

Rashid Khan picked 3 wickets for 31 runs, and has now taken his season's tally to 5 wickets. Mohammad Shami too has 5 wickets from his two outings.

Ravi Bishnoi is in the third position with 5 wickets after two matches. English pacer Mark Wood though continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.