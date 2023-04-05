Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Grabs 3rd Place, Sudharshan Clinches 5th

Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets against Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's IPL 2023 match with Gujarat's young 21-year-old batter Sai Sudharshan moving to the 5th place in the race for the Orange Cap of Indian Premier League 2023.

Sudharshan scored 62 runs in his second outing, against Delhi Capitals, and now has scored a total of 84 runs.

The top two spots in the Orange Cap IPL 2023 standings were retained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kyle Mayers.