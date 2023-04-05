IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After Gujarat beat Delhi

The 16th season of IPL has been successful in keeping the audiences hooked with some great matches and performances. On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals played their first home game of the season, against Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The match though resulted in the defeat for the hosts as Gujarat Titans defeated them by 6 wickets.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets each and Sai Sudarshan brought up a brilliant half century, helping Gujarat add 2 more points to their tally and maintain the top position in the points table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals failed to open their account again and are stationed at 8th position.