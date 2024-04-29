KKR vs DC Live Streaming: Today's Match Time, Venue & Live Telecast Details

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Know where to watch the live streaming in India.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
KKR vs DC of IPL 2024 Match Details: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is gearing up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 today, Monday, 29 April. According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match is set to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch KKR play against DC in the upcoming match.
The KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on 29 April. The last time these two teams faced each other, Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 106 runs. Cricket fans are excited to watch the face-off today to see whether DC can win the match.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Here are the KKR vs DC IPL match date, time, venue, and live streaming details in India that you should note if you want to watch the tournament. Read till the end to know the important updates.
When will the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played on Monday, 29 April, according to the date on the schedule.
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match begin?
As per the details on the schedule, the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday.
Where will Kolkata Knight Riders play against Delhi Capitals in the upcoming match?
The KKR vs DC IPL 2024 will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today, Monday, 29 April.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match?
You can watch the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 in India?
You can follow the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website on Monday. Watch the match and know the latest updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)