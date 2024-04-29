Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players List After CSK vs SRH Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top players after CSK vs SRH match on Tuesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
After GT VS RCB, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race by being the first player to surpass 500 runs in IPL 2024.
The players with the most wickets during the tournament wear the Purple Cap while on the field. However, the bowler with the most wickets at the end of the tournament will win the Purple Cap award.
The Orange Cap, given to the highest run-scorer, is one of the most coveted individual honors in the competition. The player with the most runs during the tournament wears the Orange Cap while on the field. However, the batter with the most runs at the end of the IPL 2024 season will win the Orange Cap award. Let's check the top players list for Orange Cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2024.
Below is the list of top run scorers after CSK vs SRH match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 500 runs (10 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 447 runs (9 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 418 runs (10 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 385 runs (9 matches)
K.L Rahu (LSG): 378 runs (9 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after CSK vs SRH match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (8 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): 13 wickets (6 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 13 wickets (9 matches)
