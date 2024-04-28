CSK vs SRH Live IPL 2024 Today: Live Streaming, Telecast, Playing 11 & More

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match number 46 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Chennai.
CSK currently sits at fifth place in IPL 2024 Points Table, with four wins and four losses after 8 games. On the other hand, SRH who previously was soaring high, faced a setback against RCB in their last match, marking their third defeat of the season. Despite this, SRH holds a strong position, sitting at third place on IPL 2024 points table. Let's have a quick look at the IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH match today.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024 match be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024 be played?
The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on 5 April 2024.
At what time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match start?
The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?
The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.
