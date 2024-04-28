IPL 2024: People Can Talk About Strike Rate, but I Know the Game Better – Kohli

As the squad selection deadline for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draws near, there have been debates about Virat Kohli’s selection, with his strike rate being under the scanner. However, he proved his efficacy yet again on Sunday (28 April), by scoring a 44-ball 70 in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 9-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With this knock, Kohli, who is currently donning the Orange Cap – presented to the player with the most runs – also became the first batter in IPL 2024 to get to 500 runs. Albeit his team has not been up to the mark this season, Kohli has scored four half-centuries and a century already, whilst his strike rate is 147.49.