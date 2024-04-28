IPL 2024: People Can Talk About Strike Rate, but I Know the Game Better – Kohli

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli broke silence on the criticism regarding his strike rate after RCB beat GT.
As the squad selection deadline for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draws near, there have been debates about Virat Kohli’s selection, with his strike rate being under the scanner. However, he proved his efficacy yet again on Sunday (28 April), by scoring a 44-ball 70 in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 9-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
With this knock, Kohli, who is currently donning the Orange Cap – presented to the player with the most runs – also became the first batter in IPL 2024 to get to 500 runs. Albeit his team has not been up to the mark this season, Kohli has scored four half-centuries and a century already, whilst his strike rate is 147.49.
Talking about the criticism of his strike rate and batting approach, which were intensified after a 43-ball 51-run knock in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli stated:
Chasing a target of 201 runs against Gujarat, Bengaluru needed only 16 overs to accumulate the total. While Kohli laid the foundation, it was Will Jacks who eventually stole the show, with his 41-ball 100. Speaking about cherishing the English batter’s striking from the non-striker’s end, Kohli said:
Bengaluru are still at the bottom of the points table, but with two consecutive wins, they have given their loyal fans something to cheer about. Kohli elaborated on the improvement in the team's performances by stating:
