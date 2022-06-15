Jay Shah Intw: IPL to Have Two-And-a-Half Month Window in ICC’s Next FTP Cycle

Were there any apprehensions in the BCCI when it was decided to scale up the cumulative base price of media rights in excess of Rs 32,500 crore when the winning bid during the last media rights auction was almost half (16,347.50 crore) of it ?

No, the BCCI never felt that the base price was too high. You need to understand that in 2018, it was for 60 games. For the next cycle, we will have 410 games, with 74 games each in the first two seasons and then 84 games in the next and finally 94 in the 2027 edition.

You also need to check the digital numbers -- there were approximately 560 million digital viewers in 2017 and 665 million in 2021. You expect it to grow even more in the coming years.

We have agencies conducting research for us. By 2024, there will be 900 million internet users in India as we would be providers of second-cheapest data in the world. Obviously linear viewership (TV) will remain but there is a transition towards digital viewership and that's how you realise the value.