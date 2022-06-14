IPL Media Rights: Star Says Focus Was on TV, Zee Praises Transparent Process

"We made disciplined bids with a focus on long-term value. We chose not to proceed with the digital rights given the price required to secure that package. IPL is an important component of our portfolio of television channels in India, providing an incredible opportunity for us to showcase The Walt Disney Company's powerful global brands and iconic storytelling, as well as Disney Star's impressive collection of local original content, to millions of viewers in India," Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Content and Operations, Walt Disney Company said in a statement.

"We are pleased to extend our association with the Indian Premier League and look forward to offering the next five seasons across our portfolio of television channels. We will be exploring other multiplatform cricket rights, including future rights for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which we currently hold through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively," she said.

"Additionally, we hold Pro Kabaddi League rights, Indian Super League football rights, as well as various international sports rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League. At the same time, we are focused on growing our robust slate of original entertainment content for Disney+ Hotstar and our television channels in the region," Campbell said.