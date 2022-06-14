Digital Pips TV at IPL Media Rights Auction: Jay Shah Thanks Bidders

The coveted Indian Premier League is now the second most lucrative league in the world, overshadowing the English Premier League (EPL) and NBA.

The Four packages:

Package A: Sole TV rights for the Indian subcontinent only - Star India.

Package B: Only Digital rights & exclusively for the Indian subcontinent - Viacom 18

Package C: Digital rights for a special bouquet of matches, including the playoffs, for the Indian subcontinent only - Viacom 18

Package D: Rights for the Rest of the World for both TV and digital, is divided into two sub-categories: Combined ROW or five individual regions - Viacom 18 and Times Internet